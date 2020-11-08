Police officers examine the entrance of the Orthodox Church in Lyon, France, where an attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun wounded an Orthodox priest on October 31. Photo: AFP
Georgian man admits shooting Greek priest in France: ‘revenge over love affair’
- The 40-year-old, originally from Georgia ‘turns out to be the husband of a woman who was having an affair with the victim’
- Nikolaos Kakavelakis, 52, was shot twice in the chest but emerged from a coma and was able to tell police who had fired
Topic | Crime
