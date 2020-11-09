Mart Helme pictured in April last year while chairman of the far-right Estonian ERKE party. Photo: AFP Mart Helme pictured in April last year while chairman of the far-right Estonian ERKE party. Photo: AFP
After calling Joe Biden a ‘corrupt dirtbag’, Estonia’s interior minister resigns

  • Mart Helme and his son, who is the country’s finance minister, made the remarks on their Sunday radio show, saying the ‘deep state’ helped Biden win
  • Casting doubt on the results of the presidential elections undermines the national security of the US ally that neighbours Russia, its defence minister said

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Tallinn

Updated: 7:01pm, 9 Nov, 2020

