Mink look out from their cages at a farm near Naestved, Denmark, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Denmark pauses mass mink slaughter to contain mutated coronavirus after criticism
- About 17 million animals were to be gassed and either burned or thrown into mass graves amid fears of a new Covid-19 mutation that started in mink farms
- But it is now clear that the government lacks the three-quarter majority it
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Mink look out from their cages at a farm near Naestved, Denmark, on Friday. Photo: AFP