The company logo at the entrance of an Amazon warehouse in Douai, northern France. Photo: AP
EU accuses Amazon of abusing marketplace control, breaking competition law
- Europe accused the online giant of using the customer data it gathers to ‘artificially favour’ its own offerings over those of third-party sellers
- Amazon sells its own products to retail customers through its web platforms, but also allows third-party sellers to use its marketplace for their wares
Topic | European Union
The company logo at the entrance of an Amazon warehouse in Douai, northern France. Photo: AP