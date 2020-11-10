The company logo at the entrance of an Amazon warehouse in Douai, northern France. Photo: AP The company logo at the entrance of an Amazon warehouse in Douai, northern France. Photo: AP
The company logo at the entrance of an Amazon warehouse in Douai, northern France. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

EU accuses Amazon of abusing marketplace control, breaking competition law

  • Europe accused the online giant of using the customer data it gathers to ‘artificially favour’ its own offerings over those of third-party sellers
  • Amazon sells its own products to retail customers through its web platforms, but also allows third-party sellers to use its marketplace for their wares

Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Brussels

Updated: 8:39pm, 10 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The company logo at the entrance of an Amazon warehouse in Douai, northern France. Photo: AP The company logo at the entrance of an Amazon warehouse in Douai, northern France. Photo: AP
The company logo at the entrance of an Amazon warehouse in Douai, northern France. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE