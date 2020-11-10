Theodore McCarrick, right, pictured while archbishop of Washington in 2002. Photo: AP
Vatican denies cover-up of abuse by US ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick
- McCarrick was found guilty by the Vatican in 2018 of the abuse of teenagers in the 1970s as well as years of misconduct
- The Catholic Church has been rocked by a global paedophilia scandal, with victims coming forward Australia, Chile, Germany and the United States
Topic | Catholic Church
