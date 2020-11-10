The report from Britain’s education watchdog found that some previously toilet-trained pupils had reverted to using nappies again amid pandemic-forced school closures. Photo: Edward Wong The report from Britain’s education watchdog found that some previously toilet-trained pupils had reverted to using nappies again amid pandemic-forced school closures. Photo: Edward Wong
The report from Britain’s education watchdog found that some previously toilet-trained pupils had reverted to using nappies again amid pandemic-forced school closures. Photo: Edward Wong
World /  Europe

British children ‘forgetting how to eat, regressing into nappies’ amid coronavirus pandemic: education watchdog

  • A new report found children in their earliest years of education with working parents were hit hardest by pandemic-forced school closures
  • Some previously toilet-trained pupils in England needed nappies again, while others had forgotten how to use a knife and fork, it said

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press in London

Updated: 11:29pm, 10 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The report from Britain’s education watchdog found that some previously toilet-trained pupils had reverted to using nappies again amid pandemic-forced school closures. Photo: Edward Wong The report from Britain’s education watchdog found that some previously toilet-trained pupils had reverted to using nappies again amid pandemic-forced school closures. Photo: Edward Wong
The report from Britain’s education watchdog found that some previously toilet-trained pupils had reverted to using nappies again amid pandemic-forced school closures. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE