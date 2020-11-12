A woman holds the hands of a relative through a plastic film screen and a glass to avoid contracting Covid-19, at a nursing home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Italy passes 1 million cases, joining 10 worst-hit countries
- Latest batch of 32,961 infections leapfrogs Italy over Mexico
- Country has the highest fatality rate in Europe and has reported 42,953 deaths so far
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman holds the hands of a relative through a plastic film screen and a glass to avoid contracting Covid-19, at a nursing home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy on Wednesday. Photo: AP