Lee Cain has resigned as Downing Street director of communications, in a move that could destabilise Boris Johnson’s powerful inner circle. Photo: Reuters Lee Cain has resigned as Downing Street director of communications, in a move that could destabilise Boris Johnson’s powerful inner circle. Photo: Reuters
Lee Cain has resigned as Downing Street director of communications, in a move that could destabilise Boris Johnson’s powerful inner circle. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Senior Boris Johnson aide Lee Cain quits in sign of tension in UK government

  • Cain was the British prime minister’s director of communications and close to Johnson’s senior adviser, Dominic Cummings
  • The resignation comes at a sensitive time for Johnson, with talks over a post-Brexit EU trade deal unresolved and coronavirus cases soaring

Topic |   Britain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:17am, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lee Cain has resigned as Downing Street director of communications, in a move that could destabilise Boris Johnson’s powerful inner circle. Photo: Reuters Lee Cain has resigned as Downing Street director of communications, in a move that could destabilise Boris Johnson’s powerful inner circle. Photo: Reuters
Lee Cain has resigned as Downing Street director of communications, in a move that could destabilise Boris Johnson’s powerful inner circle. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE