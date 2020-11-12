Lee Cain has resigned as Downing Street director of communications, in a move that could destabilise Boris Johnson’s powerful inner circle. Photo: Reuters
Senior Boris Johnson aide Lee Cain quits in sign of tension in UK government
- Cain was the British prime minister’s director of communications and close to Johnson’s senior adviser, Dominic Cummings
- The resignation comes at a sensitive time for Johnson, with talks over a post-Brexit EU trade deal unresolved and coronavirus cases soaring
Topic | Britain
