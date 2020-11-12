The badly restored sculpture on the exterior of an ornate office building in the city of Palencia, Spain, pictured on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Remember ‘monkey Jesus’? Well, Spain’s amateur restorers have been at it again
- What was once the bust of a smiling woman on the exterior of an ornate office building in the city of Palencia now looks more like a cartoon character
- The poorly done restoration drew immediate comparisons with a Spanish ‘Ecce Homo’ fresco that was ‘restored’ to look like a monkey in 2012
