Remember ‘monkey Jesus’? Well, Spain’s amateur restorers have been at it again

  • What was once the bust of a smiling woman on the exterior of an ornate office building in the city of Palencia now looks more like a cartoon character
  • The poorly done restoration drew immediate comparisons with a Spanish ‘Ecce Homo’ fresco that was ‘restored’ to look like a monkey in 2012

Associated Press
Associated Press in Madrid

Updated: 9:37pm, 12 Nov, 2020

The badly restored sculpture on the exterior of an ornate office building in the city of Palencia, Spain, pictured on Wednesday. Photo: AP The badly restored sculpture on the exterior of an ornate office building in the city of Palencia, Spain, pictured on Wednesday. Photo: AP
The badly restored sculpture on the exterior of an ornate office building in the city of Palencia, Spain, pictured on Wednesday. Photo: AP
