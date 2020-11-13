Police officers investigate outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in The Hague after several shots were fired at the building on Thursday. Photo: dpa
Saudi embassy in The Hague sprayed with gunfire in ‘cowardly shooting incident’
- One man arrested, nobody injured in incident that left bullet holes in building facade and windows
- Shooting comes day after three were wounded in an explosion at a Saudi cemetery where American and European officials were commemorating the end of World War I
