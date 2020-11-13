Peter Sutcliffe under a blanket at right being led from Dewsbury Magistrates Court in Dewsbury by police officers in 1981. Photo: AP
UK’s ‘Yorkshire ripper’ serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies of coronavirus
- Between 1975 and 1980, Sutcliffe stabbed and bludgeoned at least 13 women to death
- He was arrested in 1981 and spent the rest of his days in prison
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
