French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo lay a wreath outside the Bataclan concert venue on Friday. Photo: Reuters French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo lay a wreath outside the Bataclan concert venue on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Five years after Paris attacks, France still traumatised and remains on edge

  • The 2015 carnage saw 130 people killed when suicide bombers attacked the Stade de France stadium and the Bataclan concert hall
  • ‘Five years later, the most difficult thing is still the date of November 13 and all that surrounds it,’ says a survivor

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:25pm, 13 Nov, 2020

