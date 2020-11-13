French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo lay a wreath outside the Bataclan concert venue on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Five years after Paris attacks, France still traumatised and remains on edge
- The 2015 carnage saw 130 people killed when suicide bombers attacked the Stade de France stadium and the Bataclan concert hall
- ‘Five years later, the most difficult thing is still the date of November 13 and all that surrounds it,’ says a survivor
Topic | France
