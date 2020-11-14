Prince Charles and YooX Net-a-Porter Group Chairman and Chief Executive Federico Marchetti (right) pose in front of Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, with models.
Prince Charles launches new sustainable – and expensive – fashion line ahead of 72nd birthday
- ‘I have always believed in the “buy once, buy well” philosophy,’ said the Prince of Wales
- Only one item in the 18-piece collection that was debuted in collaboration with YooX Net-a-Porter is less than US$500
Topic | Fashion
Prince Charles and YooX Net-a-Porter Group Chairman and Chief Executive Federico Marchetti (right) pose in front of Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, with models.