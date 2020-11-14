A poster depicting French teacher Samuel Paty who was killed on October 16. Photo: AFP
Suspected French church attacker carried photo of extremist who killed teacher
- Also found in the phones of the 21-year-old was an audio message that described France as a ‘country of unbelievers’
- Investigators have as yet been unable to interview the suspect as he remains in serious condition in a Paris-region hospital
Topic | France
A poster depicting French teacher Samuel Paty who was killed on October 16. Photo: AFP