From left, French Junior Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, French Defence Minister Florence Parly and French Minister for Transformation and Public Services Amelie de Montchalin at the Elysee Palace in Paris, in October. Photo: AFP
France has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative Bah ag Moussa in Mali, country’s armed forces minister says
- The former Malian army colonel was a right-hand man of Iyad Ag Ghali, the leader of Mali’s most prominent jihadi group
- ‘This is a major success in the fight against terrorism,’ said France’s Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly
Topic | Islamic militancy
