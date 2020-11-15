Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat displays a shoe made of goatskin that belonged to French Queen Marie-Antoinette, in Versailles, near Paris. Photo: Reuters Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat displays a shoe made of goatskin that belonged to French Queen Marie-Antoinette, in Versailles, near Paris. Photo: Reuters
Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat displays a shoe made of goatskin that belonged to French Queen Marie-Antoinette, in Versailles, near Paris. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

French Queen Marie Antoinette’s silk shoe goes up for sale in Versailles

  • The shoe bears Marie Antoinette’s name on its heel and it is thought she would have worn it regularly at the palace
  • The queen, who was executed during the French Revolution, is a symbol of the excesses of the French monarchy

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:01am, 15 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat displays a shoe made of goatskin that belonged to French Queen Marie-Antoinette, in Versailles, near Paris. Photo: Reuters Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat displays a shoe made of goatskin that belonged to French Queen Marie-Antoinette, in Versailles, near Paris. Photo: Reuters
Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat displays a shoe made of goatskin that belonged to French Queen Marie-Antoinette, in Versailles, near Paris. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE