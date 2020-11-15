Fire engines and ambulances are stationed outside the hospital in Piatra Neamt, northern Romania, where a fire broke out on Saturday. Photo: AP Fire engines and ambulances are stationed outside the hospital in Piatra Neamt, northern Romania, where a fire broke out on Saturday. Photo: AP
At least 10 dead and several injured after fire breaks out at Romanian Covid-19 hospital

  • The fire broke out in one room of the intensive care unit at the Piatra Neamt county hospital
  • The fire is the country’s most deadly since 2015, when a nightclub in Bucharest burned down and 65 people died

Updated: 4:33am, 15 Nov, 2020

