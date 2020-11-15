Police officers stand guard during an anti-lockdown rally in Frankfurt, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Germany told 4-5 more months of Covid-19 ‘lockdown light’ restrictions required
- The set of measures imposed in an attempt to rein in a second wave of the pandemic see restaurants closed, but schools and shops remain open
- Economy Minister Peter Altmaier’s remarks on the length of the restrictions echoed those of other leading German policymakers
