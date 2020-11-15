Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony for the 37th anniversary of Turkish Cyprus. Photo: EPA
Turkey’s president calls for ‘two-state’ solution in Cyprus on visit to island’s north
- Cyprus has been split along ethnic lines since a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup
- Only Ankara recognises Northern Cyprus as an independent state and it has no diplomatic relations with the government of EU-member Cyprus
Topic | Cyprus
