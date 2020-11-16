Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the ATP World No 1 trophy at the Nitto ATP tennis finals in London on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the ATP World No 1 trophy at the Nitto ATP tennis finals in London on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Novak Djokovic awarded year-end number one trophy for sixth time in London

  • The Serbian has achieved the honour for a record-equalling sixth time to match his idol Pete Sampras
  • Djokovic, 33, is officially the oldest player to finish a season as number one

Updated: 1:15am, 16 Nov, 2020

