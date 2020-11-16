The head of an ancient statue of the Greek god Hermes has been unearthed during excavations in central Athens. Photo: Greek Culture Ministry / AFP
Ancient bust of Greek god Hermes found during Athens sewage works
- The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head is one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens
- The head is in the style of Greek sculptor Alcamenes, who flourished in the second half of fifth century BC
Topic | Tourism
