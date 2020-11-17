A screen grab from an online video showing British consulate general Stephen Ellison rescuing a woman from a river in Chongqing on Saturday. Photo: UK diplomatic mission in China via Twitter
British diplomat Stephen Ellison hailed as hero in China after rescuing woman from river
- Video of consul general, 61, leaping into water to save student racks up tens of millions of views on social media
- Footage shows Ellison dragging woman to a lifebuoy thrown from the riverbank before dragging the two of them to shore
Topic | China Society
A screen grab from an online video showing British consulate general Stephen Ellison rescuing a woman from a river in Chongqing on Saturday. Photo: UK diplomatic mission in China via Twitter