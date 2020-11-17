A portrait of Liu Shaoyo, a 56-year-old Chinese man who was killed by police, displayed after his death in 2017. Photo: AFP
French court dismisses case against policeman who fatally shot Chinese man Liu Shaoyo
- The officer claimed that Liu stabbed his colleague with a pair of scissors after they were called to an apartment over a suspected domestic row
- Liu’s family reject that version of events, saying he had been using the scissors to scale fish when the police burst in and shot him
Topic | Chinese overseas
