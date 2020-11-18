Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn with current leader Keir Starmer last year. Photo: EPA Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn with current leader Keir Starmer last year. Photo: EPA
UK Labour refuses to allow former leader Jeremy Corbyn back into parliamentary ranks due to anti-Semitism row

  • Keir Starmer replaced Corbyn as leader after his thumping election defeat to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives last December
  • Starmer has vowed to root out anti-Semitism in the party that opponents alleged went unchecked and flourished under Corbyn

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:18pm, 18 Nov, 2020

