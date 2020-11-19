The Mulberry Bush pub in Birmingham, England is seen the day after a terrorist bomb exploded there in November 1974. Photo: AP
British police arrest man over 1974 Birmingham pub bombings that killed 21 people
- The suspect, 65, was caught in Northern Ireland days before the 46th anniversary of the two deadly blasts
- The attacks were among the worst committed by the Irish Republican Army during its armed campaign to get Britain out of Northern Ireland
