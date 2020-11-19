Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons in London on November 11. Photo: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via Reuters
Post-Brexit Britain to unveil largest military investment since Cold War
- PM Boris Johnson to announce an extra US$22 billion in defence spending as he seeks to carve out a global role for the country after its departure from the EU
- He will also reveal a new agency dedicated to AI, a National Cyber Force, and a new Space Command that aims to launch Britain’s first rocket in 2022
