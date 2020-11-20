An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the conference centre where the trade deal negotiations are taking place in London on November 9. Photo: Reuters An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the conference centre where the trade deal negotiations are taking place in London on November 9. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Brexit trade talks suspended after EU negotiator tests positive

  • Pause adds uncertainty as deadline looms, with both sides still divided on key issues
  • Existing trade agreements between Britain and European Union will expire on January 1

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:01am, 20 Nov, 2020

