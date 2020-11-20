Pope Francis crosses himself during an audience from the library of the apostolic palace in The Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: Vatican Media handout via AFP
Pope Francis’ Instagram account ‘likes’ racy post by Brazilian model, leading to Vatican investigation
- Lingerie photo of influencer Natalia Garibotto was captioned with a devil horn emoji and the line: ‘I can teach you a thing or two’
- Pontiff’s social media presence is managed by a team of staff, but Holy Says photo was not ‘liked’ by any employee
Topic | Pope Francis
