Panda cub Fan Xing enters his indoor enclosure at the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Baby panda born in Netherlands makes public debut
- Male cub Fan Xing, named for Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, goes on show as zoo reopens after coronavirus shutdown
- He is the first baby panda born in the Netherlands, and is the result of a natural mating
Topic | Pandas
Panda cub Fan Xing enters his indoor enclosure at the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE