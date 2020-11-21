Panda cub Fan Xing enters his indoor enclosure at the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE Panda cub Fan Xing enters his indoor enclosure at the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Panda cub Fan Xing enters his indoor enclosure at the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Baby panda born in Netherlands makes public debut

  • Male cub Fan Xing, named for Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, goes on show as zoo reopens after coronavirus shutdown
  • He is the first baby panda born in the Netherlands, and is the result of a natural mating

Topic |   Pandas
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:56am, 21 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Panda cub Fan Xing enters his indoor enclosure at the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE Panda cub Fan Xing enters his indoor enclosure at the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Panda cub Fan Xing enters his indoor enclosure at the Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE