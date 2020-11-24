A woman passes Christmas decorations at Covent Garden in London on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE A woman passes Christmas decorations at Covent Garden in London on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A woman passes Christmas decorations at Covent Garden in London on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson ending England lockdown, but tougher regional rules follow

  • PM says ministers are working with devolved administrations in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland on a plan to allow people to see their families at Christmas
  • Johnson is hoping to avoid a sizeable rebellion as members of his own party push back against the government’s ‘Covid-19 winter plan’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 4:43am, 24 Nov, 2020

