Pope Francis looks on as he celebrates a Mass as part of World Youth Day at St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Pope Francis, for first time, says China’s Uygurs are ‘persecuted’
- In new book, pontiff names Muslim minority in Xinjiang alongside the Rohingya and Yazidi, while also talking about persecuted Christians in Islamic countries
- Commentators have said the Vatican was reluctant to speak out on the Uygurs because it was in the process of renewing a controversial accord with Beijing
Topic | China-Vatican relations
Pope Francis looks on as he celebrates a Mass as part of World Youth Day at St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday. Photo: Reuters