A woman has her photo taken next to Christmas trees in London on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Britain relaxes restrictions over Christmas, despite infection risk
- Limits on travel and socialising will be eased for five days during the festive period, and up to three households can form a ‘Christmas bubble’
- Government scientific advisers have signed off on the holiday plan, though scientists say it is likely to lead to an increase in cases
