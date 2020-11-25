Under the new bill, the Scottish government must set up a nationwide scheme to allow anyone who needs period products to get them free of charge. Photo: Shutterstock Under the new bill, the Scottish government must set up a nationwide scheme to allow anyone who needs period products to get them free of charge. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Periods don’t stop for pandemics’: Scotland becomes world’s first country to make menstrual products free for all

  • A new bill to bring in the legal right of free access to items such as tampons and sanitary pads for anyone who needs them was passed on Tuesday
  • It will also require schools, colleges and universities to make a range of period products available for free

Updated: 9:04am, 25 Nov, 2020

Under the new bill, the Scottish government must set up a nationwide scheme to allow anyone who needs period products to get them free of charge. Photo: Shutterstock
