Meghan and Harry married in May 2018 in a glittering ceremony televised around the world. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Duchess Meghan Markle reveals miscarriage and ‘almost unbearable grief’ in op-ed article
- The intimate details shared are strikingly at odds with the usual policy of senior members of the British royal family, who reveal almost nothing about their personal lives
- Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US earlier this year to try and forge a new role for themselves outside the royal bubble
Topic | Royalty
