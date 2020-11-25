Meghan and Harry married in May 2018 in a glittering ceremony televised around the world. Photo: AFP Meghan and Harry married in May 2018 in a glittering ceremony televised around the world. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Duchess Meghan Markle reveals miscarriage and ‘almost unbearable grief’ in op-ed article

  • The intimate details shared are strikingly at odds with the usual policy of senior members of the British royal family, who reveal almost nothing about their personal lives
  • Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US earlier this year to try and forge a new role for themselves outside the royal bubble

Reuters
Updated: 6:20pm, 25 Nov, 2020

