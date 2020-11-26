Britain’s crackdown on Huawei came in July after UK officials said US sanctions made it impossible to verify the security of Huawei’s supply chain. Photo: Reuters
Britain commits US$333 million to help carriers replace Huawei 5G
- The Chinese telecoms firm is set to be banned from the country’s next-generation networks by 2027 due to security concerns
- A task force has been started to increase the number of suppliers, as Huawei’s exclusion leaves British phone carriers reliant on a Nokia-Ericsson duopoly
Topic | Huawei
