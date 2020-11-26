Closed shops in London. Government forecasts put the UK on course for its deepest recession since the Great Frost of 1709. Photo: AFP
Fury after UK cuts billions in overseas aid amid worst recession in 300 years
- Chancellor of the Exchequer moved to cut the foreign aid budget in an effort to tackle UK’s ‘economic emergency’
- Decision to slash budget prompted an immediate backlash, but the chancellor said he had little choice
