Fury after UK cuts billions in overseas aid amid worst recession in 300 years

  • Chancellor of the Exchequer moved to cut the foreign aid budget in an effort to tackle UK’s ‘economic emergency’
  • Decision to slash budget prompted an immediate backlash, but the chancellor said he had little choice

Associated Press

Updated: 11:37am, 26 Nov, 2020

Closed shops in London. Government forecasts put the UK on course for its deepest recession since the Great Frost of 1709. Photo: AFP
