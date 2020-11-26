A Turkish soldier patrols next to the entrance of the Sincan Penal Institution near Ankara, as a court handed down verdicts in one of the main trials stemming from the bloody 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AFP
Turkey jails pilots, civilians for life over failed 2016 coup
- A total of 251 people died and more than 2,000 were injured in the coup, a defining moment in Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s presidency and Turkish politics
- There have been 289 trials into the failed overthrow, and the latest verdict culminates a trial that began in August 2017 involving 475 suspects
Topic | Turkey
