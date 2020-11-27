The hacking attempts targeted AstraZeneca staff working on Covid-19 research. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: suspected North Korean hackers pose as recruiters to target vaccine firm AstraZeneca
- The intruders posed as recruiters on LinkedIn to approach the UK drug maker’s staff with fake job offers
- They then sent documents purporting to be job descriptions that were laced with malicious code designed to gain access to a victim’s computer
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The hacking attempts targeted AstraZeneca staff working on Covid-19 research. Photo: AFP