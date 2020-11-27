People take part in a demonstration in Toulouse, southern France, to protest against a draft law, which seeks to limit filming and photographing police officers on duty. Photo: AFP People take part in a demonstration in Toulouse, southern France, to protest against a draft law, which seeks to limit filming and photographing police officers on duty. Photo: AFP
People take part in a demonstration in Toulouse, southern France, to protest against a draft law, which seeks to limit filming and photographing police officers on duty. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

French politicians, football stars express fury over police beating of black music producer

  • Four officers were detained for questioning after they were filmed beating up music producer Michel Zecler in Paris
  • Football stars Mbappe and Griezmann condemned the incident, while President Macron said he was ‘very shocked’ by the images

Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:41pm, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People take part in a demonstration in Toulouse, southern France, to protest against a draft law, which seeks to limit filming and photographing police officers on duty. Photo: AFP People take part in a demonstration in Toulouse, southern France, to protest against a draft law, which seeks to limit filming and photographing police officers on duty. Photo: AFP
People take part in a demonstration in Toulouse, southern France, to protest against a draft law, which seeks to limit filming and photographing police officers on duty. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE