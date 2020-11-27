People take part in a demonstration in Toulouse, southern France, to protest against a draft law, which seeks to limit filming and photographing police officers on duty. Photo: AFP
French politicians, football stars express fury over police beating of black music producer
- Four officers were detained for questioning after they were filmed beating up music producer Michel Zecler in Paris
- Football stars Mbappe and Griezmann condemned the incident, while President Macron said he was ‘very shocked’ by the images
