People gather on the Place de La Republique square in Paris for a protest against a draft security law. Photo: AFP
Thousands protest over French security law as pressure piles on Macron amid police violence

  • Dozens of rallies are taking place against the controversial bill that would restrict sharing images of police
  • Media unions say the provision could give officers a green light to prevent journalists from documenting abuses

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:28pm, 28 Nov, 2020

