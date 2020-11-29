Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a vaccines minister to oversee the country’s biggest vaccine programme in decades. Photo: Reuters
UK appoints a vaccines minister to oversee millions of coronavirus inoculations
- Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 100 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
- Frontline health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first to be vaccinated, followed by older people, starting with those over age 80
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
