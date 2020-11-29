Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a vaccines minister to oversee the country’s biggest vaccine programme in decades. Photo: Reuters Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a vaccines minister to oversee the country’s biggest vaccine programme in decades. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a vaccines minister to oversee the country’s biggest vaccine programme in decades. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

UK appoints a vaccines minister to oversee millions of coronavirus inoculations

  • Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 100 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
  • Frontline health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first to be vaccinated, followed by older people, starting with those over age 80

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:09am, 29 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a vaccines minister to oversee the country’s biggest vaccine programme in decades. Photo: Reuters Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a vaccines minister to oversee the country’s biggest vaccine programme in decades. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a vaccines minister to oversee the country’s biggest vaccine programme in decades. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE