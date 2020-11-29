A demonstrator raises his arm during a protest in Paris. Photo: AFP A demonstrator raises his arm during a protest in Paris. Photo: AFP
Protesters clash with police as Paris demonstrations against police brutality turn violent

  • Groups of masked protesters dressed in black smashed shop windows and set two cars, a motorcycle and a cafe on fire
  • Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowds and in early evening water cannon sprayed groups of protesters on Place de la Bastille

Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:03am, 29 Nov, 2020

