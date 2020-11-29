George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations. Photo: AP
Hungary museum boss hits out at US businessman George Soros saying Hungary and Poland are Europe’s ‘new Jews’
- Soros was turning Europe into a ‘gas chamber,’ wrote Szilard Demeter in an opinion piece for the internet portal origo.hu
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accuses Soros of wanting to flood Europe with Muslim migrants
Topic | European Union
