George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations. Photo: AP George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations. Photo: AP
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Hungary museum boss hits out at US businessman George Soros saying Hungary and Poland are Europe’s ‘new Jews’

  • Soros was turning Europe into a ‘gas chamber,’ wrote Szilard Demeter in an opinion piece for the internet portal origo.hu
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accuses Soros of wanting to flood Europe with Muslim migrants

Topic |   European Union
DPA
DPA

Updated: 7:38am, 29 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations. Photo: AP George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations. Photo: AP
George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE