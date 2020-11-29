British actor David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy. Photo: EPA
Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader in first Star Wars trilogy, dies aged 85
- The Bristol native’s strong western English accent meant the filmmakers turned to James Earl Jones for the character’s chilling voice
- Prowse was a bodybuilder and weightlifter who represented his country at the Commonwealth Games in the early 1960s
