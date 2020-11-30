Paris Public Prosecutor Remy Heitz holds a press conference concerning four police officers detained on racism charges in Paris on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Paris Public Prosecutor Remy Heitz holds a press conference concerning four police officers detained on racism charges in Paris on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Paris Public Prosecutor Remy Heitz holds a press conference concerning four police officers detained on racism charges in Paris on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

French police should face charges over beating of black music producer, says Paris prosecutor

  • Thousands protested in Paris on Saturday against a security bill that would restrict the right to publish images of on-duty police
  • ﻿The beating of music producer Michel Zecler – exposed in video footage – has become a focus of anger against the police

Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:11am, 30 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Paris Public Prosecutor Remy Heitz holds a press conference concerning four police officers detained on racism charges in Paris on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE Paris Public Prosecutor Remy Heitz holds a press conference concerning four police officers detained on racism charges in Paris on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Paris Public Prosecutor Remy Heitz holds a press conference concerning four police officers detained on racism charges in Paris on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE