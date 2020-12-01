Police officers drag a man on the ground during a protest against France’s draft security law on Saturday. Photo: AFP Police officers drag a man on the ground during a protest against France’s draft security law on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Police officers drag a man on the ground during a protest against France’s draft security law on Saturday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

France’s Emmanuel Macron retreats over police protection law after clashes

  • Government will rewrite controversial legislation that would have made it harder to film officers
  • Decision follows mass protests in major cities, which were further fueled by the release of footage of a black man being attacked by police

Topic |   France
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:25am, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers drag a man on the ground during a protest against France’s draft security law on Saturday. Photo: AFP Police officers drag a man on the ground during a protest against France’s draft security law on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Police officers drag a man on the ground during a protest against France’s draft security law on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE