Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy waves as he arrives at the courthouse in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy slams ‘six years of slander’ at corruption trial

  • Former leader faces up to 10 years in jail and a US$1.2 million fine for allegedly offering a judge a plum retirement job for inside information
  • Sarkozy became France’s first modern head of state to appear in the dock last week

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:49am, 1 Dec, 2020

