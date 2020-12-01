Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy waves as he arrives at the courthouse in Paris on Monday. Photo: AFP
Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy slams ‘six years of slander’ at corruption trial
- Former leader faces up to 10 years in jail and a US$1.2 million fine for allegedly offering a judge a plum retirement job for inside information
- Sarkozy became France’s first modern head of state to appear in the dock last week
Topic | France
