Police at the scene of a flat where a woman is suspected of locking up her son, in Haninge, south of Stockholm. Photo: AP
Mother in Sweden arrested for locking up son for at least 28 years
- The man, 41, had almost no teeth, infected sores on his legs, could barely walk, and had limited speech ability
- Local media said the woman, in her 70s, had pulled her son out of school when he was 12
