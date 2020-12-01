A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, after a car drove into a pedestrianised zone. Photo: AP
Car drives into pedestrians in Germany, causing deaths and multiple injuries
- German police said at least two were killed and 15 injured after they were hit by a Range Rover that was driving at high speed in a pedestrian area
- The motive is unknown, but police have arrested the driver
Topic | Germany
