A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, after a car drove into a pedestrianised zone. Photo: AP A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, after a car drove into a pedestrianised zone. Photo: AP
A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, after a car drove into a pedestrianised zone. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Car drives into pedestrians in Germany, causing deaths and multiple injuries

  • German police said at least two were killed and 15 injured after they were hit by a Range Rover that was driving at high speed in a pedestrian area
  • The motive is unknown, but police have arrested the driver

Topic |   Germany
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:54pm, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, after a car drove into a pedestrianised zone. Photo: AP A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, after a car drove into a pedestrianised zone. Photo: AP
A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, after a car drove into a pedestrianised zone. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE