Hungarian politician Jozsef Szajer delivers a speech in Budapest in April 2019. Photo: Reuters Hungarian politician Jozsef Szajer delivers a speech in Budapest in April 2019. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Hungarian MEP resigns after ‘sex party’ that broke lockdown rules

  • Jozsef Szajer, a close ally of PM Viktor Orban, was caught by police at what local media described as an orgy
  • The member of the European Parliament apologised for breaking Covid-19 restrictions and said he had been given a verbal warning and fine

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:54am, 2 Dec, 2020

