Hungarian politician Jozsef Szajer delivers a speech in Budapest in April 2019. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Hungarian MEP resigns after ‘sex party’ that broke lockdown rules
- Jozsef Szajer, a close ally of PM Viktor Orban, was caught by police at what local media described as an orgy
- The member of the European Parliament apologised for breaking Covid-19 restrictions and said he had been given a verbal warning and fine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
